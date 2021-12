Alaina Lester was the leading scorer for Althoff with 16 points. The leading rebounder for Althoff was Emilee Travnicek (18).

Althoff (1-8) goes on the road to play Father McGivney on Monday at 7:30 p.m. Carbondale (0-2) goes on the road to play Granite City on Saturday, December 18 at 1:30 p.m.