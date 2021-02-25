Recap: Althoff topples Red Bud

Anaya Davis had 17 points and 10 rebounds to propel Althoff past visiting Red Bud 55-41 Thursday.
The Crusaders dominated the boards, outrebounding the Musketeers 37-19. Also finishing in double figures for Althoff was Mariyah Gregory with 17 points. Addi Dilley led the way for Red Bud with 16 points and Olivia Carle added 15. The other leading rebounder for Althoff was Emilee Travnicek (15).
Althoff (3-2) will host Belleville West on Saturday at 1 p.m. Red Bud (4-3) hosts Dupo on Saturday at 2 p.m.