Recap: Alton defeats O'Fallon
Recap: Alton defeats O'Fallon

Alton defeated O'Fallon 52-47 Thursday at O'Fallon.

Shannon Dowell led O'Fallon with 19 points, while Laylah Jackson finished with 12 and Zsana Hawkins added 11.

Alton (6-1) visits Civic Memorial on Monday at 7:30 p.m. O'Fallon (7-2) plays at home against Collinsville on Thursday, December 16 at 7:30 p.m.

