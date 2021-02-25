Recap: Alton gets by East St. Louis

Renee Raglin posted 15 points and 10 rebounds to propel Alton over visiting East St. Louis 51-48 Thursday.
Alton shot 53 percent (18 of 34) from the field, while East St. Louis shot 30 percent (13 of 44). Also finishing in double figures for Alton were Khaliyah Goree (15) and Germayia Wallace (12). Mikayla Lee led East St. Louis with 18 points. The leading rebounder for East St. Louis was Destinee Coleman (8)
Alton (2-5) goes on the road to play O'Fallon on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. East St. Louis (2-5) visits Collinsville on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.