Recap: Alton handily defeats Highland

Kiyoko Proctor had a game-high 25 points to lead Alton to a 59-36 win over Highland Saturday at Highland.
Also finishing in double figures for Alton was Jarius Powers with 11 points. Larissa Taylor was the leading scorer for Highland with 14 points.
Alton (14-3) plays at home against Mater Dei on Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. Highland (5-19) hosts Taylorville on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.