 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Alton handily defeats Highland
0 comments

Recap: Alton handily defeats Highland

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Kiyoko Proctor had a game-high 25 points to lead Alton to a 59-36 win over Highland Saturday at Highland.

Also finishing in double figures for Alton was Jarius Powers with 11 points. Larissa Taylor was the leading scorer for Highland with 14 points.

Alton (14-3) plays at home against Mater Dei on Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. Highland (5-19) hosts Taylorville on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Meet the high school standouts on the mat, in the pool and on the court

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Girls Basketball

Updated rankings

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 1/9/2022Large schoolsLast Week1. Webster Groves (9-1)12. Edwardsville (15-4)23. Francis Howell Central (10-…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News