 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Alton Marquette breezes by Granite City
0 comments

Recap: Alton Marquette breezes by Granite City

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Alton Marquette breezed by visiting Granite City 54-34 Monday.

Abby Williams was the leading scorer for Alton Marquette with 20 points.

Alton Marquette (12-6) hosts Highland on Monday, January 10 at 6 p.m. Granite City (8-7) hosts Mater Dei on Wednesday, January 12 at 7:30 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

5 players to watch this season in boys high school basketball

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News