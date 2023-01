Payton Patterson led the way for Alton Marquette with 18 points and Haley Rodgers added 12.

Alton Marquette (12-8) will host Hardin Calhoun on Monday at 7:30 p.m. Maryville Christian (1-10) goes on the road to play Jacksonville Routt on Saturday, January 21 at 10:30 a.m.