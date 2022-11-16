 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Alton Marquette downs Belleville East

Alton Marquette downed visiting Belleville East 46-38 Wednesday.

Haley Rodgers led Alton Marquette with 17 points and Allie Weiner added 13.

