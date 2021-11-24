Recap: Alton Marquette downs Belleville West

Alton Marquette downed visiting Belleville West 54-46 Wednesday.
The Explorers hit 11 of 19 free throw attempts, while the Maroons made four of six. Jillian Nelson led Alton Marquette with 15 points, while Alyssa Powell finished with 12 and Chloe White added 12. Keyara Baerga-Plumey was the leading scorer for Belleville West with 10 points.
Alton Marquette (3-1) visits O'Fallon at 4 p.m today. Belleville West (1-1) will host Vashon at 2:30 p.m today.
