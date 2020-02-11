Recap: Alton Marquette downs Gillespie
0 comments

Recap: Alton Marquette downs Gillespie

  • 0
Subscription sale! $3 for 3 months

Alton Marquette downed visiting Gillespie 37-29 Tuesday.

Adrenna Snipes led the way for Alton Marquette with 23 points.

Alton Marquette (24-6) goes on the road to play Mater Dei on Thursday at 7 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports