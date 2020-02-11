Recap: Alton Marquette downs Gillespie

Alton Marquette downed visiting Gillespie 37-29 Tuesday.
Adrenna Snipes led the way for Alton Marquette with 23 points.
Alton Marquette (24-6) goes on the road to play Mater Dei on Thursday at 7 p.m.
