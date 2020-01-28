Adrenna Snipes had a game-high 26 points to lead Alton Marquette to a 58-50 win over visiting Greenfield, Illinois Tuesday.
Recap: Alton Marquette downs Greenfield, Illinois
- StatBot | STLhighschoolSPORTS.com
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Reagan Rapert, 5-foot-5 winger, has taken the Four Rivers Conference by storm, quickly developing into one of the are's top all-around basketball players. She is averaging a team-high 20.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 7 assists.
Francis Howell Central remained the only undefeated girls basketball team in the area with a 61-50 win over Holt Friday at home. The Coaches vs. Cancer Pink Out game raised over $1,000.
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 1/27/2020 Large school rankingsLast Week1. Francis Howell Central (16-0)12. Edwardsville (19-1)23. Summit (…
CREVE COEUR — Admittedly, Jade Moore has never really met a 3-point shot she didn’t like.
It is the site where the Hickory home games were filmed in "Hoosiers." The game is slated for a 5 p.m. start on Saturday.
CREVE COEUR — In practice, Westminster sophomore Carlie Vick sinks 3-pointers on a regular basis.
HIGHLAND — Facing rival Civic Memorial had become a rigorous mental exercise for Bella LaPorta and the Highland girls basketball team over the…
FRONTENAC — Edwardsville High senior Quierra Love had a big night Wednesday.
Francis Howell Central remained the only undefeated girls basketball team in the area with a 61-50 win over Holt Friday at home. The Coaches vs. Cancer Pink Out game raised over $1,000.
CHESTERFIELD — Bella Dickneite and the Oakville High girls basketball team followed the game plan Thursday to a slump-breaking victory.