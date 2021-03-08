 Skip to main content
Recap: Alton Marquette handily defeats Roxana
Abby Williams posted 19 points and 10 rebounds to propel Alton Marquette past visiting Roxana 51-28 Monday.

The other leading rebounder for Alton Marquette was Claire Rodgers (8).

Alton Marquette (6-3) plays at Gillespie on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Roxana (5-9) hosts Gillespie on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

