Recap: Alton Marquette handily defeats Roxana

Abby Williams posted 19 points and 10 rebounds to propel Alton Marquette past visiting Roxana 51-28 Monday.
The other leading rebounder for Alton Marquette was Claire Rodgers (8).
Alton Marquette (6-3) plays at Gillespie on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Roxana (5-9) hosts Gillespie on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
