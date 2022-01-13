 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Alton Marquette rolls past Althoff
Alton Marquette rolled past visiting Althoff 62-32 Thursday.

The Explorers were sharp from beyond the 3-point arc, connecting on eight of 17 shots. Hayley Porter led Alton Marquette with 15 points, while Chloe White finished with 14 and Alyssa Powell added 10. The leading rebounder for Alton Marquette was Alyssa Powell (8).

Alton Marquette (14-6) hosts Maryville Christian on Saturday at 1 p.m. Althoff (7-17) goes on the road to play Edwardsville on Monday at 7:30 p.m.

