Recap: Alton Marquette rolls past Decatur St. Teresa
Alton Marquette rolled past visiting Decatur St. Teresa 56-26 Saturday.

Alyssa Powell led Alton Marquette with 12 points, while Jillian Nelson finished with 11 and Abby Williams added 11.

Alton Marquette (4-3) travels to Hillsboro, Illinois on Monday at 7:30 p.m.

