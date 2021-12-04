Recap: Alton Marquette rolls past Decatur St. Teresa

Alton Marquette rolled past visiting Decatur St. Teresa 56-26 Saturday.
Alyssa Powell led Alton Marquette with 12 points, while Jillian Nelson finished with 11 and Abby Williams added 11.
Alton Marquette (4-3) travels to Hillsboro, Illinois on Monday at 7:30 p.m.
