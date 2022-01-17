Recap: Alton Marquette rolls past Hardin Calhoun

Abby Williams posted 12 points and 11 steals to propel Alton Marquette over Hardin Calhoun 54-28 Monday at Hardin Calhoun.
Also finishing in double figures for Alton Marquette were Chloe White (12) and Alyssa Powell (11).
Alton Marquette (16-6) goes on the road to play Metro-East Lutheran on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Hardin Calhoun (4-4) hosts Piasa Southwestern on Monday, January 31 at 6 p.m.
