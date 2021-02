Alton Marquette trailed by nine at halftime and six after three quarters but rallied for a 34-33 win over Greenville Thursday.

Kamryn Fandrey led the way for Alton Marquette with 15 points.

Alton Marquette (2-0) goes on the road to play Mater Dei on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Greenville (2-2) plays at Litchfield on Monday at 7 p.m.