Recap: Alton Marquette topples Collinsville

Chloe White posted 14 points and 11 rebounds to propel Alton Marquette past visiting Collinsville 50-36 Monday.

Also finishing in double figures for Alton Marquette was Alyssa Powell with 19 points. Ella Guerrero led the way for Collinsville with 9 points and Jordan Gary added 8. The leading rebounder for Collinsville was Talesha Gilmore (9)

Alton Marquette (8-5) will host Granite City on Monday, January 3 at 7:30 p.m. Collinsville (7-8) hosts Granite City on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

