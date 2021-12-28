Recap: Alton Marquette tops Vienna, Illinois

Alyssa Powell notched 18 points and 11 rebounds to propel Alton Marquette over visiting Vienna, Illinois 48-36 Tuesday.
Also finishing in double figures for Alton Marquette was Chloe White with 12 points. The other leading rebounder for Alton Marquette was Chloe White (9).
Alton Marquette (10-5) hosts Granite City on Monday at 7:30 p.m. Vienna, Illinois (2-1) visits Carbondale on Thursday, January 27 at 6 p.m.
