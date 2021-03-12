 Skip to main content
Recap: Alton Marquette triumphs over Granite City
Recap: Alton Marquette triumphs over Granite City

Abby Williams had 17 points and 15 rebounds to lead Alton Marquette over visiting Granite City 56-19 Friday.

Also contributing to Alton Marquette's win were Kamryn Fandrey (9) and Laura Hewitt (8).

Alton Marquette (7-4) will host Breese Central on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

