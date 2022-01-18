 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Alton Marquette triumphs over Metro-East Lutheran
Recap: Alton Marquette triumphs over Metro-East Lutheran

Alton Marquette triumphed over Metro-East Lutheran 68-18 Tuesday at Metro-East Lutheran.

The Explorers shot well from outside the 3-point arc, connecting on six of 15 shots. Chloe White led Alton Marquette with 19 points, while Alyssa Powell finished with 11 and Abby Williams added 11.

Alton Marquette (17-6) plays at Roxana on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Metro-East Lutheran (3-13) travels to Carrollton, Illinois on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.

