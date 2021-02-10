 Skip to main content
Recap: Alton Marquette triumphs over Wood River
Recap: Alton Marquette triumphs over Wood River

Abby Williams posted 19 points and 10 rebounds to propel Alton Marquette past visiting Wood River 58-23 Wednesday.

The Explorers were sharp from beyond the 3-point arc, connecting on 10 of 25 shots. Also finishing in double figures for Alton Marquette was Jillian Nelson with 16 points.

Alton Marquette (1-0) plays at home against Greenville on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Wood River (1-2) goes on the road to play Triad on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

