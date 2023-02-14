Recap: Alton triumphs over Granite City StatBot | STLhighschoolSPORTS.com Feb 14, 2023 Feb 14, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Alton triumphed over visiting Granite City 81-28 Tuesday.Kaylyn Wiley was the leading scorer for Granite City with 12 points.Alton (30-1) plays at home against Quincy on Thursday at 7 p.m. 0 Comments Tags 02-14-2023 Sports STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Incarnate Word's Coffey finds purpose after brother's death: 'I wanted to do it for him' Along with her family, Red Knights basketball standout Brooke Coffey is mourning the death of her older brother, Austin. Robinson kick-starts Troy to big GAC South win over Timberland WENTZVILLE — Mya Robinson turned a bright shade of red. Waterloo cruises into regional final with emphatic win over Civic Memorial HIGHLAND, Ill. — Waterloo High senior guard Sam Lindhorst notices it right away. Harkins, Oller help Father McGivney rally past Althoff in small-school showdown BELLEVILLE — Mary Harkins had it circled on her calendar. Girls basketball spotlight: St. Pius X's Krodinger honors brother with continued stellar play P.J. Krodinger doesn't have to look too far for motivation.