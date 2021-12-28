Recap: Battle tops Summit

-
IWA holds off Cardinal Ritter on way to 47th successive win
Gillmore leads Collinsville to win over Clayton
Eureka makes statement with Visitation Tournament victory against Edwardsville
Second half adjustments help Breese Central defeat East St. Louis at Mascoutah Invitational
Gray's 19 points help Pattonville over Lafayette
Battle topped Summit 41-29 Tuesday at Summit.
Battle (2-0) travels to Farmington on Wednesday at 4 p.m. Summit (3-6) visits Francis Howell on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m.
