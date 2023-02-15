Recap: Bayless beats DuBourg StatBot | STLhighschoolSPORTS.com Feb 15, 2023 Feb 15, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Grace Ladouceur had 34 points and 13 rebounds to propel Bayless past DuBourg 57-39 Wednesday at DuBourg.Bayless (14-10) will host Gateway Science Academy on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. 0 Comments Tags 02-15-2023 STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Girls basketball spotlight: St. Pius X's Krodinger honors brother with continued stellar play P.J. Krodinger doesn't have to look too far for motivation. Waterloo cruises into regional final with emphatic win over Civic Memorial HIGHLAND, Ill. — Waterloo High senior guard Sam Lindhorst notices it right away. Robinson kick-starts Troy to big GAC South win over Timberland WENTZVILLE — Mya Robinson turned a bright shade of red. Incarnate Word's Coffey finds purpose after brother's death: 'I wanted to do it for him' Along with her family, Red Knights basketball standout Brooke Coffey is mourning the death of her older brother, Austin. Girls basketball postseason roundup: Alton Marquette moves into regional final Payton Patterson had 20 points and eight steals Monday as Alton Marquette built a big lead early and held on for a 48-45 victory against Gille…