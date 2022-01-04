Recap: Bayless handily defeats Maplewood-RH

Bayless handily defeated visiting Maplewood-RH 55-31 Tuesday.
-
McLaughlin helps Visitation muscle past Fort Zumwalt East
-
Girls basketball spotlight: Speiser turns heads with lightning-quick start for Lutheran St. Charles
-
Starks comes off bench to lead host MICDS past Pattonville for tournament title
-
Area grls basketball rankings, Week 6
-
Waterloo continues record-setting run by beating Carlyle for Red Bud crown
Aiyana Jones was the leading scorer for Maplewood-RH with 14 points. The leading rebounders for Maplewood-RH were Moriah Bolin (10) and Aiyana Jones (8).
Bayless (5-3) plays at home against Valley Park on Friday at 5:30 p.m. Maplewood-RH (1-7) goes on the road to play Brentwood on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.