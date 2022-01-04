 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Bayless handily defeats Maplewood-RH
0 comments

Recap: Bayless handily defeats Maplewood-RH

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Bayless handily defeated visiting Maplewood-RH 55-31 Tuesday.

Aiyana Jones was the leading scorer for Maplewood-RH with 14 points. The leading rebounders for Maplewood-RH were Moriah Bolin (10) and Aiyana Jones (8).

Bayless (5-3) plays at home against Valley Park on Friday at 5:30 p.m. Maplewood-RH (1-7) goes on the road to play Brentwood on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

5 players to watch this season in boys high school basketball

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News