Recap: Bayless handily defeats Maplewood-RH

Aiyana Jones was the leading scorer for Maplewood-RH with 14 points. The leading rebounders for Maplewood-RH were Moriah Bolin (10) and Aiyana Jones (8).

Bayless (5-3) plays at home against Valley Park on Friday at 5:30 p.m. Maplewood-RH (1-7) goes on the road to play Brentwood on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.