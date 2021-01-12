 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Bayless rolls past Crossroads College Prep
0 comments

Recap: Bayless rolls past Crossroads College Prep

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month

Bayless rolled past Crossroads College Prep 54-26 Tuesday at Crossroads College Prep.

Sherrell Van led Bayless with 21 points and Cayla Anderson added 14.

Bayless (2-3) will host Hancock on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. Crossroads College Prep (0-1) will host Brentwood on Friday at 4:30 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

More sports videos from STLtoday.com

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports