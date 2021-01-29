Recap: Bayless topples Crossroads College Prep

Sherrell Van had a game-high 26 points to lead Bayless to a 55-41 win over visiting Crossroads College Prep Friday.
The leading rebounders for Bayless were Ella Follen (10) and Janine Uebari (8).
Bayless (7-5) travels to Hancock on Tuesday at 5 p.m. Crossroads College Prep (0-5) visits Brentwood on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
