 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Bayless tops Hancock
0 comments

Recap: Bayless tops Hancock

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month

Bayless topped visiting Hancock 60-49 Wednesday.

Bri Collins led the way for Hancock with 28 points. The leading rebounders for Hancock were Ayriel Dought (14) and Dashya Haynes-McGinnist (12).

Bayless (3-3) hosts Affton on Friday at 5:30 p.m. Hancock (3-3) travels to Valley Park on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

More sports videos from STLtoday.com

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports