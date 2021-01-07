 Skip to main content
Recap: Belle handily defeats Pacific
Recap: Belle handily defeats Pacific

Belle outlasted visiting Pacific 65-40 in zero overtimes on Thursday.

Hannah Bruns led Pacific with 8 points.

Belle (3-0) plays at Liberty Christian Academy on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. Pacific (2-6) plays at St. Paul Lutheran on Saturday at 4 p.m.

