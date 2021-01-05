 Skip to main content
Recap: Belle rolls past Grandview
Recap: Belle rolls past Grandview

Belle rolled past visiting Grandview 64-35 Tuesday.

Belle (2-0) hosts Pacific on Thursday at 8:30 p.m.

