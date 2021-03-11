Recap: Belleville East defeats East St. Louis

Tyler Butler posted 20 points and 11 rebounds to lead Belleville East past visiting East St. Louis 49-43 Thursday.
Shakare McCline led the way for East St. Louis with 19 points. The leading rebounder for East St. Louis was Shakare McCline (8)
Belleville East (8-7) visits O'Fallon on Friday at 5 p.m.
