Recap: Belleville East defeats East St. Louis
Tyler Butler posted 20 points and 11 rebounds to lead Belleville East past visiting East St. Louis 49-43 Thursday.

Shakare McCline led the way for East St. Louis with 19 points. The leading rebounder for East St. Louis was Shakare McCline (8)

Belleville East (8-7) visits O'Fallon on Friday at 5 p.m.

