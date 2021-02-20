Recap: Belleville East downs Collinsville

Belleville East downed Collinsville 54-46 Saturday at Collinsville.
Missed free throws factored heavily into the Kahoks loss to the Lancers. The Kahoks made only 3-12 (25 percent), while the Lancers connected on 15 of 26. Tyler Butler led Belleville East with 20 points and Laylah Jackson added 15. Orianna Givens led Collinsville with 10 points. The leading rebounder for Collinsville was Astacia Bush (14)
Belleville East (3-2) visits East St. Louis on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Collinsville (2-6) visits Alton on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.