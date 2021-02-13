 Skip to main content
Recap: Belleville West breezes by East St. Louis
Belleville West breezed by visiting East St. Louis 71-51 Saturday.

The Maroons were effective from the free throw line making 13 of 23. The leading scorers for Belleville West were Reese Bennett (19), Charleece Davis (14), Amiah McGee (13) and Casandra Sams (13). Shakara McCline led the way for East St. Louis with 23 points.

Belleville West (2-1) plays at Alton on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. East St. Louis (1-1) will host Edwardsville on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

