Recap: Belleville West downs Belleville East

Belleville West downed Belleville East 47-38 Saturday at Belleville East.
-
Tyler Butler led Belleville East with 10 points.
Belleville West (9-3) will host O'Fallon on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Belleville East (6-7) hosts Collinsville on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
