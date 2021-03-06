 Skip to main content
Recap: Belleville West downs Belleville East
Belleville West downed Belleville East 47-38 Saturday at Belleville East.

Tyler Butler led Belleville East with 10 points.

Belleville West (9-3) will host O'Fallon on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Belleville East (6-7) hosts Collinsville on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

