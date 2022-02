Maliah Sparks scored 25 points to lead Belleville West to a 63-54 victory over visiting East St. Louis Tuesday.

Also finishing in double figures for Belleville West were Keyara Baerga-Plumey (12) and Lamiya Terrell (10). Shakara McCline led the way for East St. Louis with 30 points and Jazmine Young added 10.

Belleville West (14-12) goes on the road to play Edwardsville on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. East St. Louis (8-12) plays at Belleville East on Thursday.