Recap: Belleville West rolls past Alton
Belleville West rolled past visiting Alton 60-30 Thursday.

Reese Bennett led Belleville West with 17 points, while Casandra Sams finished with 17 and Lamiya Terrell added 12. Germayia Wallace was the leading scorer for Alton with 9 points.

Belleville West (8-3) visits Belleville East on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. Alton (2-9) plays at home against Edwardsville on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

