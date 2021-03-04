Recap: Belleville West rolls past Alton

Belleville West rolled past visiting Alton 60-30 Thursday.
-
O'Fallon hands Edwardsville a rare Southwestern Conference loss
-
New Haven falls just short in Class 2 sectional loss to Scotland County
-
Buscher has breakout performance as Lutheran South tops Notre Dame for first district title since 2017
-
Clark County's experience and defense stifle Duchesne in Class 3 sectional
-
Girls basketball roundup: Cor Jesu beats Oakville in district final; Webster Groves tops Kirkwood
Reese Bennett led Belleville West with 17 points, while Casandra Sams finished with 17 and Lamiya Terrell added 12. Germayia Wallace was the leading scorer for Alton with 9 points.
Belleville West (8-3) visits Belleville East on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. Alton (2-9) plays at home against Edwardsville on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.