Recap: Belleville West tops Quincy
Belleville West topped visiting Quincy 53-42 Tuesday.

Reese Bennett led Belleville West with 19 points, while Keijah Gray finished with 11 and Lamiya Terrell added 10. Edwards was the leading scorer for Quincy with 19 points and Wilson added 13.

Sports