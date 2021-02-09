Recap: Belleville West triumphs over Collinsville

Belleville West cruised to a 66-35 win over visiting Collinsville Tuesday.
Casandra Sams was the leading scorer for Belleville West with 18 points and Maliah Sparks added 18. Jenna Scheller led the way for Collinsville with 16 points.
Belleville West (1-1) plays at home against East St. Louis on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. Collinsville (0-2) plays at East St. Louis on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
