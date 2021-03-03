 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Blair Oaks defeats St. James
0 comments

Recap: Blair Oaks defeats St. James

  • 0

Blair Oaks trailed by nine at halftime and six after three quarters but rallied for a 50-45 win over St. James Wednesday at St. James.

Blair Oaks (5-2) travels to Fatima on Friday at 5 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports