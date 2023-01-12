Recap: Blair Oaks topples Borgia

Blair Oaks toppled Borgia 58-45 Thursday at Union.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
Whitfield played in last year's Class 5 state final but put this season on hold because of a lack of players.
TOWN AND COUNTRTY — The battle begins as soon as the word "shotgun" is called out.
AFFTON — Ellie Buscher can't recall the words that she mumbled to herself.
Ashley Rusthoven had no interest in basketball at all.
TOWN AND COUNTRY — Kennedy Horton didn't have to go through an initiation process.
COLLINSVILLE — Emerson Weller said the pain in her torn ACL was excruciating at times.
O'FALLON, Mo. — For Fort Zumwalt South senior Mariah Dallas, it's all about the fruit snack.
Highland remained unbeaten in the Mississippi Valley Conference with the hair-raising victory.
LADUE — Avery Jacoby was not playing poorly.
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 1/2/2023 Large schoolsLast Week1. Alton (15-0)22. O'Fallon (14-3)13. Pattonville (6-1)54. Eureka (8-5)35. S…
