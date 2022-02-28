Recap: Bolingbrook gets by Edwardsville

Bolingbrook got by visiting Edwardsville 56-53 Monday.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
BETHALTO — Civic Memorial junior Oliva Durbin looked senior teammate Kelbie Zupan square in the eye.
Sydney Harris scored 25 points and Emma Garner added 14 to lead Edwardsville to a 60-50 win over O'Fallon in a Class 4A Joliet West Sectional semifinal game on Tuesday at Collinsville High. The Tigers have won 18 successive games.
BUNKER HILL, Ill. — When Jacksonville Routt senior Addie Dodson gets vocal, look out.
WAVERLY — The Alton Marquette girls basketball team executed its normal offensive sets on Friday.
LOUISIANA — Clutching the district championship trophy had been a long time coming for Kari Koch-Dowell.
Edwardsville used a 13-2 run midway through the third quarter to knock off Normal Community 57-45 in the Class 4A Joliet Central championship game on Thursday. The Tigers have won 19 in a row. They advance to the Illinois Wesleyan Super-Sectional on Monday.
WAVERLY — Alton Marquette girls basketball coach Lee Green delivered one message at halftime Tuesday.
TOWN AND COUNTRY — Kate Restovich reminded herself to treat Tuesday’s girls basketball game against Ursuline like any other game.
BETHALTO — Home cooking sure suits the Civic Memorial girls basketball team.
BETHALTO — Mallory Ramage did plenty of damage Tuesday.
