Recap: Borgia breezes by Hermann

Borgia breezed by visiting Hermann 56-37 Monday.
Kaitlyn Patke led Borgia with 18 points, while Jenna Ulrich finished with 14 and Mya Hillermann added 10.
Borgia (13-12) travels to Lutheran St. Charles on Thursday at 6 p.m.
