 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Borgia breezes by Hermann
0 comments

Recap: Borgia breezes by Hermann

  • 0

Borgia breezed by visiting Hermann 56-37 Monday.

Kaitlyn Patke led Borgia with 18 points, while Jenna Ulrich finished with 14 and Mya Hillermann added 10.

Borgia (13-12) travels to Lutheran St. Charles on Thursday at 6 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports