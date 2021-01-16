Recap: Borgia downs St. Clair

Borgia downed St. Clair 56-49 Saturday at Union.
-
Holt holds off Fort Zumwalt West
-
Lally takes on mantle of leadership as St. Joseph's enjoys longest win streak in three seasons
-
Girls basketball notebook: Hillyer's lofty scoring standards for Eureka continue to grow
-
Area high school girls basketball rankings, Week 6
-
Vick triplets make big impact on Westminster basketball
Avery Lackey led Borgia with 18 points, while Kaitlyn Patke finished with 12 and Callyn Weber added 12.
Borgia (7-8) goes on the road to play St. Dominic on Monday at 7:15 p.m. St. Clair (5-5) plays at Hermann on Monday at 6 p.m.
Tags
More sports videos from STLtoday.com
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.