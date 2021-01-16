 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Borgia downs St. Clair
0 comments

Recap: Borgia downs St. Clair

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month

Borgia downed St. Clair 56-49 Saturday at Union.

Avery Lackey led Borgia with 18 points, while Kaitlyn Patke finished with 12 and Callyn Weber added 12.

Borgia (7-8) goes on the road to play St. Dominic on Monday at 7:15 p.m. St. Clair (5-5) plays at Hermann on Monday at 6 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

More sports videos from STLtoday.com

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports