Recap: Borgia rolls past Fort Zumwalt North

Borgia rolled past Fort Zumwalt North 51-22 Tuesday at Union.
-
Jenna Ulrich led the way for Borgia with 10 points.
Borgia (6-7) goes on the road to play Jefferson City on Thursday at 7 p.m. Fort Zumwalt North (3-10) plays at home against Timberland on Monday at 6:30 p.m.
