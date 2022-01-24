 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Borgia rolls past St. Charles

Borgia rolled past visiting St. Charles 55-26 Monday.

Kaitlyn Patke led the way for Borgia with 20 points.

Borgia (8-7) travels to Cor Jesu on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. St. Charles (2-14) goes on the road to play Milan on Thursday at 9 p.m.

