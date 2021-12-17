 Skip to main content
Recap: Borgia slips past Salem
Borgia slipped past Salem 52-51 Friday at Sullivan.

The Knights shot well from outside the 3-point arc, connecting on six of 13 shots. Kaitlyn Patke led Borgia with 19 points, while Natalie Alferman finished with 14 and Audrey Richardson added 10. The leading rebounders for Borgia were Amanda Dorpinghaus (8) and Kaitlyn Patke (8).

Borgia (4-4) will host Hermann on Monday at 5:45 p.m. Salem (2-2) will host Owensville on Tuesday, January 18 at 5:30 p.m.

