Recap: Borgia topples St. Dominic
Borgia toppled visiting St. Dominic 59-44 Monday.

The Knights were sharp from beyond the 3-point arc, connecting on nine of 17 shots. Kaitlyn Patke was the leading scorer for Borgia with 17 points and Lexie Meyer added 11. Maren Hunt led the way for St. Dominic with 11 points.

Borgia (7-7) plays at home against Cardinal Ritter on Thursday at 7 p.m. St. Dominic (2-10) visits Tolton on Thursday at 7 p.m.

News