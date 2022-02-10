 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Borgia triumphs over Tolton

Kaitlyn Patke had a game-high 27 points to lead Borgia to a 67-35 win over visiting Tolton Thursday.

Also finishing in double figures for Borgia was Lexie Meyer with 16 points.

Borgia (11-8) hosts Union on Saturday at 5:30 p.m.

