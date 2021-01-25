Recap: Bowling Green tops Winfield

Bowling Green topped visiting Winfield 43-32 Monday.
K Charlton led the way for Bowling Green with 14 points and Grace Twellman added 12. Chloe Kaimann led the way for Winfield with 13 points.
Bowling Green (1-6) goes on the road to play Elsberry on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Winfield (6-10) visits North Callaway on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
