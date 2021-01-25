 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Bowling Green tops Winfield
0 comments

Recap: Bowling Green tops Winfield

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month

Bowling Green topped visiting Winfield 43-32 Monday.

K Charlton led the way for Bowling Green with 14 points and Grace Twellman added 12. Chloe Kaimann led the way for Winfield with 13 points.

Bowling Green (1-6) goes on the road to play Elsberry on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Winfield (6-10) visits North Callaway on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

More sports videos from STLtoday.com

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports