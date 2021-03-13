 Skip to main content
Recap: Breese Central breezes by Alton Marquette
Recap: Breese Central breezes by Alton Marquette

Breese Central breezed by Alton Marquette 43-23 Saturday at Alton Marquette.

Abby Williams led the way for Alton Marquette with 12 points.

